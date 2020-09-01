BoA reveals self-composed 'Little Bird' MV for 'Vogue Pop'

BoA has dropped her "Little Bird" music video for 'Vogue Pop'!



For the first time in 128 years since the creation of 'Vogue', 26 countries have come together for the magazine's project 'Hope'. "Little Bird" was composed and written by BoA herself following the theme of "hope" for the special project.



BoA, who recently celebrated her 20th anniversary since debut, expressed, "I hope the song makes listeners think of themselves in the past, present, and future. I hope we all achieve our dreams through adversity. We need hope now."



Watch BoA's "Little Bird" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.