GF Entertainment to debut boy group Kingdom in 2021

GF Entertainment will be debuting a brand new boy group under the name Kingdom in 2021.



On September 18, GF Entertainment announced, "We're preparing to debut our new boy group Kingdom, aiming for January of 2021." The label was home to the boy group The Cross, and the CEO revealed he began producing Kingdom with his experience managing actors like Kim Hye Soo and Han Chae Ah.



Kingdom includes 7 members - Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Zahan, and Chiu - and the average age of the members is 19.5 years old. Arthur and Dann were also previously members of VARSITY.



Stay tuned for updates on Kingdom.