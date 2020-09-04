9

Hyolyn says MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is K-pop idol most likely to be next Korean Beyonce

Hyolyn says MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is the K-Pop idol who's mostly likely to be the next Korean Beyonce.

On the September 4th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Hyolyn talked about her health, stating, "To maintain my health and body, I exercise. I also have the desire to dance, so it becomes exercise for me. I want to perform live and dance, so I'm building up my stamina."

DJ Kim Shin Young then praised Hyolyn, calling her 'Korean Beyonce', and when the DJ asked who she thinks would be most likely to be Korean Beyonce, the former SISTAR member picked Hwa Sa of the group MAMAMOO.

In other news, Hyolyn made a comeback with her second mini album 'Say My Name' last month.

Do you agree with Hyolyn?

BEYONCÉ??!!! hwasa is talented i agree but beyoncé is on a whole other level, no artist of this generation can compare to her. you better hope her fans don't find this article because today is her bday 💀

