Former BESTie member Dahye has released her newest teaser image for 'Poison'.



In her latest teaser, Dahye holds a red flower in front of her face as she wears a dramatic red hat. 'Poison' is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, and according to the schedule, she'll be dropping more concept photos for the debut on September 19 and September 21.

"Poison" is set for release on September 25.