'Produce 101' producers undergo retrial for lighter sentences on vote rigging charges

'Produce 101' producers Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum underwent a retrial for their vote rigging charges.



As previously reported, Ahn Joon Young admitted he partially rigged the votes for the first and second seasons of 'Produce 101'. He was sentenced to 2 years in jail, while Kim Yong Bum was sentenced to a year and 8 months. On September 18, the Seoul High Courts held the first retrial for the two producers.



Prosecution stated both Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong bum had decided on the debut group despite votes from viewers, negatively impacting the trainees as well as society. They were also found to have received bribes through adult entertainment. Meanwhile, the defendants' lawyers stated the agencies of the trainees were also involved, but the agency executives were given lighter sentences despite attempting to profit from the bribery.



The producers' lawyers claimed both Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum did not commit fraud in terms of the law as they did not profit from vote rigging. The lawyers also claimed their actions were meant to better the show and not for personal gain.



