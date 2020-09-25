Former AOA member Mina terminates her contract with Woori Actors to focus on rest and recuperation

On September 26, management agency Woori Actors revealed to media outlets, "Our exclusive contract with Kwon Mina has been terminated as of earlier this month."

The label continued, "Kwon Mina expressed her wishes to focus on regaining peace, and after a lengthy discussion, we've decided to respect her wishes. We brought our management duties to an end after Mina's recent birthday celebration."

Earlier in the summer of this year, former AOA member Mina was rushed to the hospital after attempting to take her own life. She is currently recovering while receiving therapy treatment.