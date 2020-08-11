5

Posted by haydn-an

Former AOA leader Jimin takes down all videos on her YouTube channel

Recently, it has been revealed that former AOA leader Jimin has taken down all the videos uploaded on her YouTube channel.

The last news of Jimin was the apology she posted on her Instagram and the official statement from FNC Entertainment that she had left the AOA group.

She did not show any activity thereafter. However, just recently, all the videos that were uploaded on her YouTube channel had been deleted. Even when former member Mina exposed Jimin of bullying, there was no change in her channel but all her videos were taken down just recently.


Previously, FNC Entertainment posted a statement stating that Jimin had delivered a sincere apology to Mina. During that time, FNC Entertainment stated, "Mina asked about the future plans with Jimin but the reason we did not answer that question was that Jimin did not have any intentions of returning to the entertainment industry. She has revealed that she will return to her life as an ordinary citizen."

How did this tiny creature manage to instill so much pain and torture upon another person is beyond me.In my country, people have the custom to say that venom comes in small bottles. Jimin is a visual representation of that saying.

