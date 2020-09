Jennie and Jisoo's 'The Album' concept teaser videos have just been released!

The teasers were unveiled on September 27, shortly after BLACKPINK shared the first individual concept teaser videos featuring Rose and Lisa.

Meanwhile, the group will be making their comeback with long awaited full-length album 'The Album' on October 2, 1PM KST.

Check out Jennie's video above and Jisoo's below!