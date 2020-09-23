Fans get something hilariously unexpected during Maka Maka's live stream

Recently, fans had a laugh when they saw something unexpected during a VLive.

On September 23, a netizen posted on an online community about what goes on behind the camera when idols stream their live broadcasts.

The post included a gif showing an incident that made fans and netizens laugh. The gif was a short clip from a live stream of the rookie girl group Maka Maka. The girl group decided to communicate with their fans and have a mukbang session in celebration of their 50th day anniversary since their debut.

During the session, the staff members were adjusting the camera when they accidentally changed the camera view to the rear camera. The screen soon showed the faces of the two male staff members that were behind the camera.

The two men seemed to be caught off guard as they laugh and change the screen back.

This post was posted with the title, "Staff appears during a VLive". Many netizens found the post hilarious as they didn't expect the staffs' faces to appear so largely on the screen.





Netizens' Commented:

"LOL. I thought the staff was going to accidentally appear behind the idol group. like they were walking in by accident. Didn't expect them to appear this way."

"The people watching the VLive must have been so surprised. LOL."

"This is so funny. lol."

"I made eye contact with the guy in the front so I stopped breathing for a second. lol."

"The staff look so surprised too. LOL."

"Now everyone knows who is behind the camera during that group's VLive. lol."