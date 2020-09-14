Famous Korean YouTuber goes through a complete image change after a successful diet

YouTuber Yang Su Bin became famous back in 2016 as her viral video of the botched haircut spread through the web.

Recently, she has caught the eyes of many netizens as she had gone through a complete image change through a successful diet.

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a series of before and after photos of the YouTuber. After seeing the photos many netizens are complimenting Yang Su Bin for her great efforts in shedding so many pounds.

Botched haircut video that went viral in 2016:

Yang Su Bin had received much love from viewers and fans for her cute image and outgoing personality. She is recognized by international netizens as the Korean YouTuber who botched her DIY haircut.

She has been keeping her fans and viewers updated as she began a new chapter in her life as she recorded the journey in her diet. She had spent 500 days and logged all the work through her YouTube channel, sharing with her fans the process.

Netizens' Commented:

"I can't believe it's the same person."

"It's amazing that she accomplished that."



"I should lose weight too."



"She was cute before but she's so pretty now."



"Can't believe she's 177cm tall. wow."



"Look at her muscles. WOW."



"in 500 days she lost all that weight?"



"I praise her for her effort. OMG."

"She looks much healthier. That's what's important."



"Amazing. She lost half of herself."



"Wow, she's so awesome."



"I'm so glad to see her put in the effort and keeping her viewers updated."



"She looks so pretty. Diet is the best plastic surgery as someone told me. lol"

