Actress Go Hyun Jung boasts a youthful beauty at the age of 50

Recently, 50-year-old actress Go Hyun Jung had gained the interest of many netizens as she boasts of her youthful beauty.

Recently, Go Hyun Jung's fan cafe had posted a photo. The photo was posted on the fan cafe webpage by the actress herself as she updated her fans. The photo was a selfie of the actress and many netizens were amazed by the youthful doll-like looks of Go Hyun Jung.

View this post on Instagram

오늘자 배우님의 근황입니다 피누스님들의 응원에 늘 힘내고 계신다고 안부 전하셨습니다 소속사에서 올려주신 자세한 내용은 피누스 팬까페에서 확인하실 수 있어요^^ #고현정 #kohyunjung #gohyunjung #근황 #피누스사랑해 #우유빛깔 #생얼미인 #팬사랑 #고현정팬카페피누스

A post shared by 고현정 네이버팬카페 피누스 (@kohyunjung_actress) on

In the photo, Go Hyun Jung looks down at the camera with wavy hair. The actress seems to be without makeup in the photo and looks unbelievably young for her age.

GO HYUN JUNG IN THE 1995 SBS DRAMA 'SANDGLASS'

Go Hyun Jung is turning 50 this year being born in 1971. She had made her debut in 1989 as a contestant on the Miss Korea competition. Many netizens have been amazed at her youthful beauty as they comment "She looks younger than me and I'm 28", "I can't believe she's 50", and "She's so beautiful."

  1. Go Hyun Jung
