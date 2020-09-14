Check out the teaser schedule for WEi's official debut

OUI Entertainment's upcoming new 6-member boy group WEi has revealed a loaded teaser schedule for their 1st mini album, 'Identity: First Sight'!

Official teasers actually kicked off back on September 14 with WEi's first ever unit concept images. Later this week, fans can look forward to a slew of additional concept images featuring WEi members Kim Yo Han, Kim Dong Han, Jang Dae Hyun, Yoo Yong Ha, Kang Suk Hwa, and Kim Jun Seo, all leading up to the complete release of WEi's debut mini album on October 5.

Meanwhile, most of the members of WEi promoted as members of project groups in the past including X1, JBJ, Rainz, and 1THE9, garnering even more attention toward their debut in a fixed group.

