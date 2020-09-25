EXO's relay reality series 'Heart For You' to return next month with Chanyeol's edition

EXO's relay reality series 'Heart For You' is returning next month with season 4!

This season of 'Heart For You' will center around member Chanyeol. The idol plans on sharing every aspect of his life with the fans including at work as a musician and artist, to more personal and private sides. Chanyeol is the 4th member up in the 'Heart For You' series following Xiumin, Chen, and Suho.

Meanwhile, Chanyeol was also recently cast as a male lead character of a new film titled 'The Box' - a young aspiring musician with a traumatic past.

Look out for the premiere of 'Heart For You' season 4 with Chanyeol, coming in October!

