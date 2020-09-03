3

Posted by germainej

EXO's Chanyeol features in Devine Channel's new track 'Faded' with Loopy

EXO's Chanyeol in featured in Devine Channel's new track "Faded" with Loopy.

Producing team Devine Channel, including members Lim Kwang Wook and Ryan Kim, are back with a new song, and this time, EXO's Chanyeol and Loopy have joined them for a collaboration. Devine Channel are known for working with artists like BTS, EXO, Kang DanielGirls' GenerationDynamic Duo, and American rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

"Faded" is about running away from problems and lonely people in the city, and it's a track on Devine Channel's album 'BYPRODUCT'. Watch the MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

novemberrain48 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

He is spitting fire! Go Chanyeol!

novemberrain48 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Singer, rapper, song-writer, composer. A multi talented man he is.

