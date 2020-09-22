Chuseok special 2020 'Idol E-Sports Championship' & 'Idol Woof Woof Championship' confirm airing dates

The Chuseok holidays are just around the corner, and that means it's time to watch MBC's 'Idol Star Athletics Championship'!

But due to the global COVID19 pandemic, this year's Chuseok holiday programs will be a little different, skipping the regular outdoor sporting activities of the traditional 'ISAC'. Instead, MBC will be airing two unique spin-off versions of the 'ISAC' - the 'Idol E-Sports Championship' and the 'Idol Woof Woof Championship'!



First, the 'Idol E-Sports Championship' returns as its very own broadcast on October 1 starting at 5:50 PM KST. E-sports first joined 'ISAC' as a sporting category last year, garnering popularity with both male and female idol participants. This year's 'Idol E-Sports Championship' will consist of individual and team rounds in 'Battleground' as well as 'KartRider'.

Second, the first ever 'Idol Woof Woof Championship' will be greeting viewers on October 2 starting at 5:50 PM KST! This adorable new sporting event features idol stars and their pet dogs, competing in a series of agility/obstacle courses together! A variety of male and female idols and their canine partners will be appearing as competitors.

While you wait for this year's Chuseok holiday celebrations next week, check out some still photos from the 'Idol E-Sports Championship' and 'Idol Woof Woof Championship' filming sets, below!