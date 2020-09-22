Kim Yoo Jung officially joins Park Seo Joon's label Awesome ENT

Actress Kim Yoo Jung has officially signed an exclusive contract with Awesome ENT, after recently parting ways with her label of 10-years, sidusHQ!

On September 23, Awesome ENT revealed, "Kim Yoo Jung is an irreplaceable actress capable of expressing numerous emotions in a skilled manner, a representative star among Korea's celebrities in their 20's. We will sever as her sturdy and reliable partner from now on, so that she may continue to promote more actively both domestically and overseas."

Kim Yoo Jung first debuted as a child model in 2003 before going on to take on child acting roles in numerous films and dramas. After turning 21 years old this year, Kim Yoo Jung greeted the public with a new, more mature image in her latest project, 'Backstreet Rookie'.

Meanwhile, Awesome ENT is also home to actors Park Seo Joon, Lee Hyun Woo, actress Han Ji Hye, and more.

