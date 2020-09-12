Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung remembers the late Hara with photo taken together 1 year ago

Choreographer Bae Yoon Jung has shared a special memory from one year ago.

On September 12 KST, the famous female choreographer known for her appearances in Mnet's 'Produce' series shared a photo taken with the late Hara on Instagram. In the past, Bae Yoon Jung has worked with the group KARA for their performances, including the dance for "Mister".

Along with an affectionate black-and-white photo, Bae Yoon Jung wrote: "The time is flying too fast. They say this has been taken 1 year ago.. It still doesn't feel real. All of a sudden, I feel remorseful that I have been eating and living my life in the oblivion.. Miss you a lot.."

In the comments section, fellow female celebrities such as Kahi and Chaerina commented with tearful emojis.

The former KARA member Hara passed away on November 24 in 2019, at the age of 28.