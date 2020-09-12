Rookie group DRIPPIN reveals final individual allegory teaser for Hwang Yun Seong

DRIPPIN has dropped the concept teaser for another member.

On September 13 KST, Woollim Entertainment's new rookie boy group unveiled the 'Allegory of DRIPPIN - Inside a Box' trailer for Hwang Yun Seong. As the last member to be introduced, Hwang Yun Seong appears as adding his own special object inside the box and entering a door in the middle of a river.

Hwang Yun Seong has been part of Woollim Rookies, previously appearing in the program 'Produce X 101'. Stay tuned for more teasers to come!