BTS fan celebrates 'Dynamite's #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' with extremely unique(?) goods

One ARMY's totally unique way of celebrating BTS's #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' is receiving rave response from other fans!

As many of you know, BTS made history by becoming the first ever Korean artist to hit #1 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' with their English single "Dynamite". One particular ARMY wanted to commemorate the occasion in their own way - by ordering some customized goods!

In Korea, the #1 gift that people hand out at major events including a baby's first birthday, an elder's 70th, 80th, 90th birthdays, being elected as an important member of a community group or church council, etc, is: classic, customized towels!





This ARMY must have been inspired by the retro mood of "Dynamite", opting for these retro-themed towels - the kind you might normally receive as a gift for attending your great-aunt's 70th birthday party.

Seeing the creative(?) fan-made goods, netizens said, "Big Hit, let's make it happen!", "I'm not even a fan but I kinda want one kekekeke", "Of course of course, you can't have a celebration event without towels!!", "It doesn't get any more retro Korean than this kekekeke", "Someone send these over to the boys, they'll love it kekekeke", "In the age of K-everything, we now have K-event goods, full of history and tradition kekekeke", "Big Hit I swear I'll buy 20", "The colors are killing me kekekeke", "I have some event towels from 1988 at home kekekeke", "So cute and so useful!", and more!

Who wants a customized K-event towel celebrating BTS's 'Hot 100' #1?