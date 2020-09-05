Netizen makes a hilarious 'idols dating evidence' parody post

A netizen has created a hilarious parody post, taking a jab at common "idols dating evidence" posts seen on K-Pop communities!

The post began with, "It turns out, these two idols are dating," then went on to claim that the two idols caught with "dating evidence" were Red Velvet's Irene and BLACKPINK's Rosé!

Some evidence include "couple outfits":

Secretive music show interactions:

Caught with lovey-dovey eyes at year-end music awards:

Caught being way too "obvious" on camera:

Do you believe the "evidence" presented?

Other netizens sure did, commenting, "It's undeniable, they're going to be all over the media outlets any time now", "I support them~", "Definitely dating", "Congratulations on the dating scandal Irene and Rosé~", "This is why you should never believe those 'dating evidence' posts", "Rosé was seen being lovey-dovey not long ago with Joy and now this?! Who knew she was a player", "Why is Irene looking at Rosé so longingly kekekeke, it's even making me blush", "I heard Jennie got them together", and more!