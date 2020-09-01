TXT releases teaser video for their second photobook ‘H:OUR'

TXT is preparing to release a photo book for fans as they drop the teaser video titled 'THE 2ND PHOTOBOOK ‘H:OUR’ SPOT'

The five-member boy group has traveled to Jeju this time to take photos for their second photo book. With fun, colorful photos, the book will be released on September 23 KST with pre-orders beginning on September 3 KST.

The teaser video and photo shows the boys having fun as they take the photos and play various games on Jeju Island. The pre-order opens soon so don't miss out!