Korean netizens react to YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment

Recently, it has been reported that Girls' Generation's YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon had renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment.



YoonA, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny, and Hyoyeon had first renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment back in 2017 and stayed with the agency for more than ten years. Back in 2017, these were the only five members of Girls' Generation to renew their contract as Sooyoung, Seoyeon, and Tiffany decided to move to different agencies without renewing their contracts.



Many netizens were interested as the time for the girl group members to renew their contract had come. As the news spread that the five members have renewed their contracts, many netizens are excited to see the synergy that will be created with the agency in the future to come.



Meanwhile, Girls' Generation debuted back in 2007 and the girl group welcomed their 14th year together. In the past month, the members gathered together to show their celebration for their 13th anniversary.



YoonA and Yuri will continue their career as actresses as YoonA will be returning to the screen with JTBC's new drama 'Hush' and Yuri is also under consideration for a new drama.



Hyoyeon released her new single "Dessert" back in July as Taeyeon also continues her career as a singer. Sunny has met with fans through the MBC variety 'Where is My Home'.



Netizens' Commented:

"Congratulations, the time passes so fast. I am hoping Oh GG makes a comeback."

"I think these five members should become part of the executive board of SM Entertainment. They've been with the company for so long!"

"I am waiting for their new song."

"Please make a comeback!"

"I feel since the five members remain at SM, there is a greater chance for the Girls' Generation to make a comeback. So I'm happy for them."

"I'm surprised that YoonA didn't change her agency to an actors' agency."

"Maybe not the entire Girls' Generation but at least Oh GG should make a comeback."

"I support Girls' Generation no matter what. I'm happy for them!"

