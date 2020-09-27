BTS announce release date for comeback album titled 'Be'

BTS is coming back with a new album!

On September 28 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment announced that the group will return with a brand new album in November. The pre-orders for the upcoming album, titled 'Be', will begin later today on September 28 at 11 AM KST.

Although more details has yet to be released, fans are standing by with much excitement for the new release already. The upcoming album 'Be' has been set for release on November 20 at 0 AM EST / 2 PM KST.

Are you ready for BTS's comeback?