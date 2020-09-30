Members of BTS make fried chicken that is good enough to be sold at a restaurant on 'In the Soop BTS ver'

On the September 30 episode of 'In The Soop BTS ver', the BTS members took their attempt at making fried chicken.

In the seventh episode of the BTS variety show, the members began another day relaxing at the guest house by the river. At the beginning of the episode, the members were deciding what they wanted to have for dinner.

At first, J-Hope suggested they make ramen in the large pot outside since it seemed the members felt lazy to do anything. J-Hope went to grab the other members and the bags of ramen when they realized it was hard to wash the large pot.

Since it would be hard to wash the pot, the members changed the dinner menu to fried chicken. They decided to fry the chicken in the large pot and decided that might be easier.

Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook began preparing the fried chicken recipe.

After preparing the batter for the chicken the three members went out to fill the pot with oil and prepare the pot to begin frying the chicken. While Jin and J-Hope began filling the pot with oil, Jungkook went to make the sauce for the chicken.

Jin and J-Hope returned and finished putting the batter on the chicken as they struggled to make fried chicken for the first time. The youngest member Jungkook began making the sauce by looking up the recipe online. However, Jungkook decided to make his own sauce rather following the instructions.

In the end, all the members gathered to see the chicken being fried as Jin and J-Hope took the roles as head chefs. Even though this was their first time cooking fried chicken, the two BTS members were able to do an amazing job making the chicken.

The BTS version of the fried chicken came out golden brown as the members successfully made their first-ever fried chicken. Even Jungkook's sauce was made perfect and tasted exactly like the Korean chicken sauce. All the members enjoyed the special dinner as they were all impressed with Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook's cooking skills and complimented saying the chicken can even be sold at a restaurant.