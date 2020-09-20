BLACKPINK wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from TREASURE, Taemin, Stray Kids, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha made their unit debut with "Bad Idea." Taemin came back with "Criminal," Stray Kids returned with "Back Door," KNK made a comeback with "Ride," VAV returned with "Made For Two," fromis_9 came back with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)," and TREASURE made their comeback with "I Love You."



As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Jessi's "NUNU NANA," and BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez. In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Ice Cream," making it their first music show win for the song.



Other performers were DONGKIZ, Lovelyz, MCND, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, Jang Woo Hyuk, ONEUS, Wonho, Oh My Girl's YooA, CLC, and A Pink's Namjoo.





Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





UNIT DEBUT: ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha

COMEBACK: fromis_9

COMEBACK: TREASURE

Taemin

Stray Kids