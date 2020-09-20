14

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from TREASURE, Taemin, Stray Kids, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha made their unit debut with "Bad Idea." Taemin came back with "Criminal," Stray Kids returned with "Back Door," KNK made a comeback with "Ride," VAV returned with "Made For Two," fromis_9 came back with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)," and TREASURE made their comeback with "I Love You."

As for the winner, the nominees were J.Y. Park's "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Jessi's "NUNU NANA," and BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez. In the end, BLACKPINK won with the single "Ice Cream," making it their first music show win for the song.

Other performers were DONGKIZLovelyz, MCND, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, Jang Woo HyukONEUS, Wonho, Oh My Girl's YooA, CLC, and A Pink's Namjoo.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

UNIT DEBUT: ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha

COMEBACK: fromis_9

COMEBACK: TREASURE

Taemin

Stray Kids

1

xx-jenn-xx5,100 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I just want to say...Jihoon..your abs...than Jaehyuk and others follow and copy you....YA'LL MIGHT AS WELL JUST SHOW YOUR ABS AT THIS POINT....🤪 And of course Taemin's performance was great and Stray Kids...i just love this song

0

claral1,965 pts 33 seconds ago 0
33 seconds ago

Congratulations to all of them.

