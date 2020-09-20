CLC performs a 'relay dance' to latest single 'Helicopter' in new video

CLC is the latest group to perform in a 'relay dance' video for Mnet!

On September 20 KST, the Cube Entertainment girl group's relay dance performance for their latest single "Helicopter" was released through Mnet's M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members are dressed in matching, military-inspired all-white looks, each lining up to take turns performing improvised one-person versions of the song's stage choreography. The video ends with the members waving and playfully saying hello to the viewers in the choreography's ending pose.

Meanwhile, "Helicopter" was first released on September 2.

Check out CLC's new 'relay dance' video above!