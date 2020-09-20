AKMU's Chanhyuk purchases Hongdae building for 4.75 billion won ($4.1M USD)

4

AKMU's Chanhyuk has purchased his very first building!

A representative for Won Building revealed that the idol had purchased a building situated near Seoul's Hongik University for 4.75 billion won (roughly $4.1 million USD) on September 14.


The building, which is located in the Mapo district's Seogyo neighborhood, is 313.1 square meters (3,370 square feet) two-story which was originally built in December 1989, but was remodeled back in 2016. It is roughly a three minute walk from Hongik University Station Exit 8, sharing space with a number of popular cafes and bars.

Meanwhile, Chanhyuk is not the only AKMU member doing big things. His sister and fellow member Suhyun is also currently preparing for her solo debut, rumored to be releasing her first album later this year.

