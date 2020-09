On September 10, Brand New Music’s BDC (Boys Da Capo) revealed their third set of concept photos for upcoming comeback with “The Intersection : Belief”.

In contrast to the suited up looks and rebellious black styles in the previous two concept photos released, this set of concept photos goes for a more casual and boyish look.

Meanwhile, the group will be releasing their 1st EP “The Intersection : Belief” on September 23, 6PM KST.