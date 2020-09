Brand New Music's BDC (Boys Da Capo) are here with a dark, charismatic transformation!

Ahead of their full comeback this September 23 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album 'The Intersection: Belief', the BDC members have bared their wilder sides in rebellious black styles, going for a completely different mood from their concept photos yesterday.



Are you excited to see a more mature side of BDC members Hong Sung Joon, Kim Si Hoon, and Yoon Jung Hwan?