Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Boys Da Capo (BDC) suit up in uniforms in first concept teaser for 'The Intersection: Belief'

Brand New Music's rookie group Boys Da Capo (BDC) has dropped their first set of concept photos for first mini-album 'The Intersection: Belief'.

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo debuted back in October of 2019 with their self-titled 1st single album, 'Boys Da Capo'. They've just released their first batch of concept photos, and they're going for a serious, stern mood this time as they're decked out in uniforms.

'The Intersection: Belief' will be released on the 23rd. As you wait, check out the photos below.

