Leading up to the group’s comeback, VAV released a performance spoiler for ‘Made For Two’!

Following the MV teasers released over the past two days, the group showcases their dance moves in the performance spoiler. The spoiler showcases interesting angles shot that are made possible with drones. Check out the spoiler video below!

Meanwhile, VAV's comeback with their 6th mini album, also titled 'Made For Two', is set for September 15 at 12 PM KST!