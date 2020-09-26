3

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Apink's Eunji to release OST for webtoon 'She's My Type'

Following the multiple successful OST releases for webtoon 'She's My Type', Apink's Eunji is next in line to release an OST. 

Eunji will be releasing ‘How’s Your Night’ (literal translation) on September 27, 6PM KST.

‘How’s Your Night’ is a track previously released in 2017 by singer J_ust. However, unlike the original song, the original acoustic music is now coupled with a piano accompaniment. In particular, the original singer J_ust also participated in the production as a vocal director as well as in arrangement of this reinterpretation.

A teaser video featuring Eunji recording for ‘How’s Your Night’ was previously released on TOON STUDIO’s official YouTube, check it out below!

DMV2DMZ265 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Daaang! That soul shot at just :08 in was a VIBE!! Eunji is a young ballad master! She's been singing and sounding like a grown arse woman for basically forever!

