Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Rookie boy group Ghost9 top Thailand's iTunes Album Chart

Debuting just earlier this week on September 23, Maroo Entertainment’s newest boy group Ghost9 has made commendable results.

Within just 4 days of the release of their debut title track ‘Think of Dawn’, its MV has hit 4.5 million views. Despite being just a rookie group, Ghost9 is also drawing attention by debuting their album ‘PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR’ at the top of an overseas music chart on Thailand’s iTunes Album Chart.

Meanwhile check out the group’s debut ‘Think of Dawn’ below!

  1. Ghost9
bxfangirl2221
11 minutes ago

I like their new song "Think of Dawn". It's awesome! Can't wait to hear more from them! 😊

xx-jenn-xx
25 minutes ago

I loved their cinema, their dancing videos and this is a good song as well, i pre-ordered their album before hearing them so i really have high hopes! Congrats to them!

