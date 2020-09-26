Rookie boy group Ghost9 top Thailand's iTunes Album Chart



Debuting just earlier this week on September 23, Maroo Entertainment’s newest boy group Ghost9 has made commendable results.

Within just 4 days of the release of their debut title track ‘Think of Dawn’, its MV has hit 4.5 million views. Despite being just a rookie group, Ghost9 is also drawing attention by debuting their album ‘PRE EPISODE 1: DOOR’ at the top of an overseas music chart on Thailand’s iTunes Album Chart.

Meanwhile check out the group’s debut ‘Think of Dawn’ below!