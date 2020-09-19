AOA’s Hyejeong updates fans on recent whereabouts + says she miss AOA’s fanclub ELVIS

On September 20, AOA’s Hyejeong updates fans about her recent whereabouts, 2 months since her last update and AOA’s bullying controversy.

The update featuring her selfies is captioned:

“Hello, I have been doing well.

My friend helped me with filming today.

I hope everything will go well.

The weather is really good, and the wind is nice.

I miss you, our #ELVIS”

While Hyejeong revealed little about what she is filming about, fans could expect some new content coming their way.

Meanwhile, Hyejeong appeared on TvN drama "My Unfamiliar Family" that aired earlier this June as a supporting role.