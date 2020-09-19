Netizens are impressed at Big Hit Entertainment's new building

Netizens are wowed by Big Hit Entertainment's new building.

The label is currently building a new office space in the Yongsan district of Seoul. Big Hit Entertainment will occupy the space from B7 to the 19th floor for a total of 25 floors. It will be home not only to Big Hit Entertainment but also their subsidiaries Source Music and Pledis Entertainment, meaning that BTS, TXT, GFriend, NU'EST, and Seventeen more will all be calling this building their home.

Netizens commented, "Wow, Big Hit Entertainment needs to be really thankful to BTS...", "At least one brick in that building is thanks to me", "If BTS helped you succeed this much, please pay attention to them.. Change the stylist and employ some talented employees... Have some monthly lawsuits on defamation..", and more.



Check out the photo of the new building below!