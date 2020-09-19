Jisoo, Yooa and Jennie top individual brand value for September

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has published the brand value rankings of individual female K-Pop idols for the month of September.

From August 18 to September 19, the institute conducted big data analysis on data collected from 510 individual girl group members, including media activity, participation, community activity, communication, etc. Comparing with the index in August 2020, the activity for September has increased by 0.44%.

In the September edition of female individual brand value rankings, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo tops the charts with a brand value index of 2,707,148 (68.68% increase). Following closely behind is Oh My Girl’s Yooa, grabbing the second place with an index of 2,264,739, a massive increase of 173.95% from August. In third place is BLACKPINK’s Jennie at with 2,201,042 (13.65% decrease).

From 4th to 10th are: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, Oh My Girl’s Arin, Red Velvet’s Irene, Red Velvet’s Joy, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, SNSD’s Seohyun, (G)I-DLE’s Soojin.

Check out the full analysis below!