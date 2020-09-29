Actress Moon Geun Young leaves Namoo Actors after 16 years

Actress Moon Geun Young has left her label of 16 years, Namoo Actors.



On September 29, reports revealed the actress had ended her contract with the agency, and Namoo Actors confirmed they're no longer representing her. The agency's site also lacks Moon Geun Young's profile information.



Moon Geun Young has been with Namoo Actors since the company was founded in 2004, and she's since earned the nickname of "the nation's younger sister." She most recently starred in the drama 'Catch the Ghost' and featured in the variety show 'Those Who Cross the Line'.



Stay tuned for updates on Moon Geun Young.