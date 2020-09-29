ASTRO's Rocky is the voice behind "Shiny Blue" for the 'DokGoBin is Updating' OST.
The music video above features Rocky in the studio and the drama characters as they fall in love and go through heartbreak. "Shiny Blue" is about feeling like your heart is flying due to your feelings for someone.
Listen to Rocky's "Shiny Blue" above!
ASTRO's Rocky sings 'Shiny Blue' for 'DokGoBin is Updating' OST
