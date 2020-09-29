Jay Park, Golden & pH-1 dance on the court in 'Afternoon' MV

Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 have dropped their music video for "Afternoon".



The MV follows Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 as they dance on the court and meet a girl they want to speak to. "Afternoon" is a track from H1GHR MUSIC's latest compilation album 'Blue Tape', which is the other half of the label's compilation album 'RED TAPE: H1GHR'.



Watch the "Afternoon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

