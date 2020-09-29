5

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Jay Park, Golden & pH-1 dance on the court in 'Afternoon' MV

AKP STAFF

Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 have dropped their music video for "Afternoon".

The MV follows Jay Park, Golden, and pH-1 as they dance on the court and meet a girl they want to speak to. "Afternoon" is a track from H1GHR MUSIC's latest compilation album 'Blue Tape', which is the other half of the label's compilation album 'RED TAPE: H1GHR'.

Watch the "Afternoon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Jay Park
  2. GOLDEN
  3. AFTERNOON
  4. PH-1
0 235 Share 100% Upvoted
ONEUS
ONEUS' Hwanwoong covers Taemin's 'CRIMINAL'
30 minutes ago   1   75

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND