Actor Sung Dong Il talks about his deep friendship with Park Bo Gum and BTS's V on 'Radio Star'

On the episode of MBC's 'Radio Star' that aired on September 30, actor Sung Dong Il appeared as a guest and spoke about his deep friendship with Park Bo Gum and V from BTS.

In this episode, Sung Dong Il appeared with actor Baek Il Seob, actress Lee Yu Bi, and actor Kim Hee Won. They were invited as the four actors showed perfect chemistry that was as close as family.

What caught the interest of the viewers this day is Sung Dong Il mentioning that his house is a hangout place for many actors. He stated that Jo In Sung, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Gwang Soo would visit his home very often. Sung Dong Il stated, "A few days ago, Kim Gwang Kyu slept over. Also, Gwang Soo and Kim Sung Kyun called me late at night and I told them they can come over."

In particular, everyone became envious when Sung Dong Il talked about his deep friendship with BTS's V and Park Bo Gum. Sung Dong Il stated that he would invite them to his home to enjoy time together as they would talk about various fun things. Many would think the 56-year-old Sung Dong Il is old enough to be their father but Sung Dong Il stated that age is just a number.

Sung Dong It also stated, "I gave Park Bo Gum 50,000 KRW (~$43) for his birthday" and showed off the close relationship he had with the actor.

The actor also stated that V sent his daughter a box of Japanese snacks after his concert in Japan. Sung Dong Il stated that his daughter doesn't know too many celebrities since they don't have a television at home. So his daughter didn't know who BTS was. However, when she found out who they were, she became surprised that V was the member who sent her the snacks. His daughter asked Sung Dong Il, "That Oppa is 'that Oppa?'"

