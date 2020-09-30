BTS will join 'RADIO.COM Live!' for a special virtual performance on October 6!

It has been confirmed that BTS will be featured on RADIO.COM on October 6 at 6 PM EST/ 3 PM PST. The boy group will be showing off a special virtual performance just for 'RADIO.COM LIVE.'



Previously, RADIO.COM held an exclusive interview with the boy group and the members have stated how much they miss being on stage. They also miss their fans and understand how much their fans miss them.

So BTS has prepared a special live performance on RADIO.COM. Fans will have a chance to sit down and watch their favorite Kpop boy group sing a few songs that are fans' favorite.





Don't miss out on BTS's special performance that will be streamed on various platforms including RADIO.COM’s Facebook page, Twitter, and YouTube.



