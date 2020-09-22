Actor Lee Joon Hyuk opens up about his 'Stranger 2' character in 'Singles' magazine

Actor Lee Joon Hyuk opened up about his 'Stranger 2' character with 'Singles' magazine.



Lee Joon Hyuk, who's currently starring on 'Stranger 2' as Dongjae, is featured in the October issue of 'Singles', and he took on a dreamy, dark concept in black and white. In his interview, the actor explained, "He's a person who's hateful and annoying to be around, but also has a realistic side. Most people move back and forth a little bit between good and evil. Looking at Dongjae, I hoped he would get the feeling that 'I'm still a little better.'"



He continued on his fans, "I'm really thankful that my fans like me a lot when I promote. What am I even? It's great to be able to give someone energy."



Take a look at Lee Joon Hyuk's pictorial for 'Singles'. Have you been watching 'Stranger 2'?



