Juniel sings 'Delight' for 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' OST

Juniel is the voice behind "Delight" for the 'Love is Annoying, But I Hate Being Lonely' OST.



In the music video, Cha Kang Woo (played by Ji Hyun Woo) and Lee Na Eun (Kim So Eun) find themselves in conflict, but still thinking about each other. "Delight" is wanting someone else to be your joy.



Listen to Juniel's "Delight" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.