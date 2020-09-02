2PM's Wooyoung reveals his house for the first time on MBC's 'I Live Alone'

2PM's Wooyoung revealed his home for the first time on television on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

In the episode that aired on September 25, Wooyoung revealed his daily life at his home with the cast of 'I Live Alone' as they watched over the video he recorded for the show.

During an interview on this episode, Wooyoung stated that he had looked at 30~40 places before coming across the house he finally chose. He stated, "Home is something very important to me so I looked at around 30~40 places. When I saw this house, the feeling came to me. So I didn't hesitate and just thought this was the place for me." He revealed he had been living in this house for six years and it was the first time he revealed his home for the public to see.

His house was filled with various ornaments and decorations which highlighted the uniqueness of each room. The cast members asked if he had decorated the rooms himself in which Wooyoung answered, "I had a lot of interest in interior design. I think it's one way to express myself so I try to decorate constantly."



Meanwhile, MBC's entertainment show "I Live Alone" is a documentary-style entertainment program that captures the daily lives of celebrities living alone in the form of observation cameras, reflecting the growing number of single men and women who live alone.



New episodes air every week on Friday at 11 PM KST.

