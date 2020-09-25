BTS sets another record as "Dynamite" is the fastest K-pop MV to reach an explosive 400 Million views on YouTube

On September 25 KST, the global K-pop group BTS set another record as the music video for their English single "Dynamite" reached over 400 million views on YouTube.

The video set the record as the fasted Kpop music video to reach 400 million views as they hit the number in just 37 days. The previous record was held by BLACKPINK as "How You Like That" which reached 400 million views in 43 days.

BTS's "Dynamite" reached 100 million views within just 24 hours of its release and set the world record for the music video to reach 100 million in the shortest time. The view count climbed quickly as it reached 200 million views in just 4 days and 300 million views in just 15 days.

We congratulate BTS on setting another record!