ONF brings to light the title script teaser for their upcoming title track "Sukhumuit Swimming"

ONF released a script teaser on August 5th KST as they prepare for the release of their mini-album 'SPIN OFF'.
The script teaser for their main track "Sukhumuit Swimming" shows a read dessert that is desolate. The script teaser gives a teaser of the lyrics to their title track.
It reads:
"Fly to the South to find the city where the sun dwells. I want to meet you at that place where it is hotter when the moon rises.
I run through the long path that will connect you and me. Swimming swimming swimming.
This vibe of floating in the afternoon. I become absorbed in it when I close my eyes.
To the special dream, you mapped out.
Fly to the South to find you, the one who stole the starlight.
I want to meet you, the one who shines brighter in the dark.
This song of the night will not end.
This is our youth youth youth.
I run through the long path that will connect you and me.
I like it Sukhumvit swimming."
ONF will be dropping their mini-album on August 10th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!
Log in to comment