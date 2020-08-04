ONF brings to light the title script teaser for their upcoming title track "Sukhumuit Swimming"

ONF released a script teaser on August 5th KST as they prepare for the release of their mini-album 'SPIN OFF'.

The script teaser for their main track "Sukhumuit Swimming" shows a read dessert that is desolate. The script teaser gives a teaser of the lyrics to their title track.

It reads:

"Fly to the South to find the city where the sun dwells. I want to meet you at that place where it is hotter when the moon rises.

I run through the long path that will connect you and me. Swimming swimming swimming.

This vibe of floating in the afternoon. I become absorbed in it when I close my eyes.

To the special dream, you mapped out.

Fly to the South to find you, the one who stole the starlight.

I want to meet you, the one who shines brighter in the dark.

This song of the night will not end.

This is our youth youth youth.

I run through the long path that will connect you and me.

I like it Sukhumvit swimming."





ONF will be dropping their mini-album on August 10th at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for more updates!









