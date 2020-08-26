Wonho has released a new set of 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images.
In the teaser images, Wonho has a solo party with silver and black balloons and shows a bit of chest. Highline Entertainment has now released his fourth set of concept photos for his debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me', which features his pre-release single "Losing You".
Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?
6
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Wonho has a solo party in 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images
Wonho has released a new set of 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images.
2 590 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment