Posted by germainej

Wonho has a solo party in 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images

Wonho has released a new set of 'Love Synonym #1: Right For Me' teaser images.

In the teaser images, Wonho has a solo party with silver and black balloons and shows a bit of chest. Highline Entertainment has now released his fourth set of concept photos for his debut mini album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me', which features his pre-release single "Losing You".

Wonho's 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me' is out on September 4 KST. Are you excited for Wonho's comeback?

sf9chani50
54 minutes ago

he looks so cute and innocent

i hope wonho still gets to see kihyun a lot. i would hate to not see kihyun

quark123958,789
29 minutes ago

He looks so great. I'm so excited.

