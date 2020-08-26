'When I Was the Most Beautiful' cancels airing & 'Radio Star' changes air time due to typhoon coverage

'When I Was the Most Beautiful' and 'Radio Star' will not be airing at their regularly scheduled time due to typhoon coverage.



On August 26, MBC announced 'Radio Star' will be airing at 10:30PM KST instead of 10:50PM. Tonight's episode of the drama 'When I Was the Most Beautiful' starring Lim Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, Ha Suk Jin, and Hwang Seung Un has also been canceled.



The network will instead be airing news coverage of Typhoon Bavi, which has hit South Korea.



Stay tuned for updates on MBC and other programming.