Singer Ben announces marriage to W Foundation head Lee Wook

Singer Ben has announced her upcoming marriage to W Foundation president Lee Wook.



In September of last year, Ben's label Major Nine Entertainment confirmed the singer was in a relationship with president Lee Wook of the humanitarian organization W Foundation, and on August 26, she personally announced to fans the two would be tying the knot. Her letter is as follows:





"Hello, I'm singer Ben.

I was thinking about how to tell you this news, and I thought about it over and over.

To the fans who always care about me and love me,

I wanted to tell you this news myself, but I'm not good at writing.

This is why I wrote this letter.

I have a person who promised to be with me for the rest of my life despite what I'm lacking.

Neither of us is perfect, but we want to cover each other's faults

and fill what the other is lacking to live a happy life.

It's a time to be careful, so we're only inviting our parents and close family.

To the fans who always believed in me and supported me,

I sincerely thank you, and I will continue to repay you with good music.

Everyone's having a hard time.

Always take care of your health, and be happy.

Thank you."

Congratulations to Ben!