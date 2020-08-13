B1A4, Oh My Girl, & ONF to hold a WM Entertainment family online concert

According to media outlet reports on August 14, WM Entertainment artists will be holding a special online concert soon!

The first ever online WM Entertainment family concert featuring B1A4, Oh My Girl, and ONF is scheduled to take place some time in early September, with ticketing details being released very soon. This will mark WM Entertainment artists' first collaboration in a year and 9 months, since the release of their holiday single "Timing".

Will you be tuning in to WM Entertainment family's first joint online concert?